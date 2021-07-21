Dunmore Elementary Center receives special donation

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special donation of books was presented to the Dunmore Elementary Center.

Friends and employees of Harper Collins Publishers in Moosic made the donation in memory of Christal Occhipinti. She passed away earlier this year and her co-workers wanted to do something in her name.

“She just really would love everything that you guys did for her today and us as a family can’t believe that everyone did this for us and we’re really really grateful,” Occhipiniti’s son, Justin, said.

Christal and her children all graduated from Dunmore.