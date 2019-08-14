Dunmore community gets together for National Night Out

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Dunmore community got a chance to meet with law enforcement officials and first responders Tuesday for their National Night Out.

Several hundred people turned out to celebrate with the officials. There was a parade through the borough, a taser demonstration and a state police helicopter. Community members and organizers say this 20-year-old tradition is a great way for everyone to get together.

“The best part about it is that it brings the community together with the police. Shows that we’re one with the community and we’re not just those scary people in the police car. We get to meet the kids, meet your neighbors and the community. Everyone gets together for one night,” organizer Tom Richardson said.

“It’s really nice to see all of the first responders and emergency personnel. They’re all out with their families and waving hello. It’s just so heartwarming. It’s so nice to see,” Jennifer Weber of Dunmore said.

A fireworks display capped off the night.