Dunmore business damaged after police vehichles crash into storefront

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Dunmore business was left badly damaged after two police vehicles crashed into a storefront on Drinker Street during a chase.

A Scranton Police truck and a state trooper car both crashed into a barber shop. Family of the building owner told Eyewitness News that the barber shop and the salon behind it were closed at the time due to business restrictions.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time and why the crash happened.

The state police car was towed away. Dunmore and Dickson City fire companies are both on scene.





No injuries were reported inside of the building. A Scranton police officer and state trooper were treated on the scene.