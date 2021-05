DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to a story we’ve been following since the strong storms whipped through last week.

Eyewitness News is learning tonight that Dundaff Street in Dickson City will not reopen as PennDOT initially planned on Monday. The road was torn apart by the culvert running underneath, and repairs are still ongoing.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback is on the story, and will have details on what’s behind the delay on Eyewitness News at 11.