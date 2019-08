LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dump truck ends up in a Carbon County creek this morning.

It happened on Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The truck was empty at the time. The driver said he was on his way to a nearby quarry when he swerved to avoid a deer and ended up in the creek.

No one was hurt in the accident. There was a small fuel leak that was quickly cleaned up with no environmental concerns.