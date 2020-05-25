Drums woman to compete on The Titan Games

(WBRE/WYOU) — NBC’s reality competition series The Titan Games returns Monday night.

A local contestant will take part. It pits male and female athletes from all walks of life against each other for intense challenges. One of those contestants is Alexis Balliet from Drums, Luzerne County.

The twist this season is that those everyday athletes will earn the chance to go against professional athletes and potentially win $100,000. Host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’s tested the challenges himself.

“Not against anyone. I still have to keep my ego in a good place. I enjoy training and different varieties of training. This stuff is hard man. It’s hard. I don’t know how I would do against somebody. Maybe Kevin Hart. I might whip him,” Johnson said.

The Titan Games returns Monday night at 8 p.m. eastern on NBC and WBRE.