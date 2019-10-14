Drum Circle held in Ringtown to benefit horse park

RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Music filled the air for a good cause this weekend in Schuylkill County as a group tapped into their indigenous roots to uplift the community.

“The drumbeat is like a heartbeat,” Sherri Stewart-Buckmaster, from Tree of Life Shoppe said.

People gathered around the bonfire for this drum circle. This is the first time Tree of Life Shoppe, a metaphysical store in Ringtown, held one.

Nadine Witmer, a healing practitioner at Indigenous Wisdom helped lead the way with some chanting.

“Once you get out of your own way and you don’t think about what you’re doing, you really embrace the energetic connection and just amplifying that vibration,” Witmer said.

Allowing everyone to connect with mother nature and an opportunity to give back. The event is free but Tree of Life Shoppe is giving donations to Checkmate Horse Park.

A majority of the horses at Checkmate were rescued from being killed. The staff trains the horses, bringing some of them back to health. Those horses are then used to help the community through meditation with horses to programs with at-risk teens.

“We keep ours a very therapeutic and serene setting and the horses really adapt to it,” Idamay Hornberger, Manager and Head Trainer at Checkmate Horse Park said.

The horses were free to roam with everyone under the night sky, through the rhythm of the drums.

Tree of Life Shoppe plans to hold more drum circles. All donations will go to Checkmate Horse Park.