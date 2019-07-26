Drug overdose deaths down in America

(WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in three decades, drug overdose deaths are falling.

New data from the CDC shows about 3,500 fewer Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018 than they did in 2017, but the number is still staggering. Last year, about 68,500 people died, down from 72,000 in 2017.

Among the most successful states was Florida, where the number of overdose deaths dropped more than nine percent.

“That’s positive news, but one death is too many,” Senator Rick Scott said.

“It took us years to get here, and it’s going to take us sadly a few years to get out of it, but we’re doing all the right things,” Dr. Jim Carroll of the Office of National Drug Control Policy said.

While the numbers show that opioid deaths and abuse are down, other drugs continue to be a problem.