Drug charges filed against Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg woman faces several drug charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, after a woman died of a drug overdose.

According to paperwork, Nachelle Davis, 51, of Stroudsburg, provided heroin to a local woman in January 2020 and the woman died as a result.

Davis faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

