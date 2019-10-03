Drug Bust in Poconos

(WBRE/WYOU) — A big drug bust in the Poconos nets a well-known resident of a private community.

Thursday afternoon, 50-year-old Robert Temple was led into his arraignment after Stroud Area Regional Police served a search warrant at his home in Blue Mountain Lake Club.

Police have been investigating Temple for more than a year now. After doing some controlled buys, a search warrant was issued for the home Thursday.

Inside, investigators found a large amount of cocaine, heroin, nearly 1,000 Xanax pills, 100 bottles of suspected steroids and 15 guns.