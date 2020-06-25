Coronavirus

Drug arrests in Pike County

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin announced Wednesday that Kyle Conklin, 27, of Westfall Township, and Susan J. Beam, 42, of Wallkill, N.Y., were arrested on felony drug charges.

Hotel management contacted police about their suspicions inside a hotel room and investigators were able to obtain a search warrant. Investigators then found 120 bags of suspected heroin, $237 in U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia.

Beam was taken to the Pike County Correctional Facility in lieu of posting bail of $100,000. They say Conklin was also arrested for violation of his parole and remanded to Pike County Correctional Facility.

“Here the management of the hotel went by the phrase “If you see something, say something.” Hotel management contacted police about their belief of what may be

going on inside the hotel room and investigators were able to confirm those beliefs and execute a search warrant on the hotel room. We certainly need a shared trust between the community and law enforcement to help keep the community safe for residents and businesses, and we greatly appreciate the assistance of hotel management in this case.”

Ray tonkin – pike county district attorney

