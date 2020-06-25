Drug arrests in Pike County

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin announced Wednesday that Kyle Conklin, 27, of Westfall Township, and Susan J. Beam, 42, of Wallkill, N.Y., were arrested on felony drug charges.

Hotel management contacted police about their suspicions inside a hotel room and investigators were able to obtain a search warrant. Investigators then found 120 bags of suspected heroin, $237 in U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia.

Beam was taken to the Pike County Correctional Facility in lieu of posting bail of $100,000. They say Conklin was also arrested for violation of his parole and remanded to Pike County Correctional Facility.