Drought watch issued for Centre and Clinton Counties, 14 others

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 16 Pennsylvania counties. Two of those counties are in our area.

Centre and Clinton Counties, along with Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, and Potter Counties, are all on the list for the drought watch.

The department is asking residents in these counties to to reduce water use to 60 gallons per day.

Additionally, the department is recommending the following tips to reduce water use:

• Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering. Use a bucket to catch the water and then reuse it to water your plants.

• Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.• When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.

• Check for household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

• Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.

• Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

“We’re asking residents in these 16 counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

