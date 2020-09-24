Drought status officially severe in Central Pennsylvania

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — The drought status has been updated to severe in Central Pennsylvania. This includes Clinton and Lycoming Counties.

Right now, these areas remain in a drought watch but that may get upgraded to a warning. Streamflow is very low in these areas.

A drought watch is intended to alert government agencies, public water suppliers, water users and the public regarding the onset of conditions indicating the potential for future drought-related problems. The focus during this stage is on increased monitoring, awareness and preparation for response if conditions become worse. 

A drought warning implements coordinated response to imminent drought conditions and potential water supply shortages and initiates concerted voluntary conservation measures to avoid or reduce shortages, relieve stressed sources and forestall the need to impose mandatory water use restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos