Drought status officially severe in Central Pennsylvania

(WBRE/WYOU) — The drought status has been updated to severe in Central Pennsylvania. This includes Clinton and Lycoming Counties.

Right now, these areas remain in a drought watch but that may get upgraded to a warning. Streamflow is very low in these areas.

A drought watch is intended to alert government agencies, public water suppliers, water users and the public regarding the onset of conditions indicating the potential for future drought-related problems. The focus during this stage is on increased monitoring, awareness and preparation for response if conditions become worse.

A drought warning implements coordinated response to imminent drought conditions and potential water supply shortages and initiates concerted voluntary conservation measures to avoid or reduce shortages, relieve stressed sources and forestall the need to impose mandatory water use restrictions.