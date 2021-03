NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A donation drive is being held to help a Luzerne County family.

A drop-off donation drive is being held for the Miller family at the St. Faustina Kowalska Parish Center in Nanticoke. They will be collecting items until 6 p.m.

The Miller family’s home caught fire on the morning of March 18th and 13-year-old Grace Miller passed away on March 21st after being in critical condition for three days after the fire.