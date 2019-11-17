Drone helps find missing Florida child

(WBRE/WYOU) — A drone is credited with helping Florida police find a missing four-year-old child.

The girl wandered away from her home and into the woods on Thursday near the Gulf Coast. Parents called police for help and despite searching on land and by air, deputies had no luck.

It wasn’t until sheriff’s deputies used a drone that they discovered the girl trapped in a wooded area 100 yards from the house. She and her two-year-old sibling were placed in foster care.

The parents were arrested and charged with child neglect.