Drivers take to roads for holiday weekend

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Fourth of July weekend is in full swing as is one of the busiest travel times of the year. 40 million people are hitting the highways to get to their Independence Day destinations.

The travelers Eyewitness News spoke with today were really excited about this holiday weekend and most of them say it’s bee smooth going as they headed from point A to point B.

“It’s been great. It’s been a beautiful day. We’ve been flying through. It’s been easy, not a lot of traffic,” Sarah Rolla of Maryland said.

Sarah and Luke are on their way from Maryland to Scranton and decided to make a stop at the Dorrance Township rest area along Interstate 81 north in Luzerne County.

“We are just flying right through the whole time. No issues so far. It’s relaxing actually, it’s a good day for everyone,” Luke Parr said.

Dick and Pat Lindsey are driving from the Harrisburg area to Saratoga, New York to visit with family.

“I say light. Light to moderate. It hasn’t been heavy at all. We saw three or four cops out there. They had someone pulled over,” Dick Lindsey of Carlisle said.

“Back to New York, we lived there for seven years. We miss it. Our daughter is up there so we are going back to visit,” Pat Lindsey said.

And there was almost a family atmosphere at this oasis on the highway. Much of that feeling came from volunteers from the Apostolic Faith Church from Hazleton who offered up all kinds of free snacks and beverages for the road weary. Donations were gratefully given.

“We are happy to provide a community service from our church. Everybody is so appreciative, very nice,” volunteer Sandy Gerhart said.

And their good work was not lost on these travelers.

“They really help a lot. I think it’s really great what they are doing coming out and happy to see everybody giving drinks and refreshments,” Rolla said.

Various nonprofit groups set up tents or trailers at rest areas across our region to offer up some food and drink to people passing through the area. Many of them will close up tomorrow night and then reopen Sunday afternoon.

State and local police remind drivers to slow down and do not be distracted when behind the wheel, namely don’t text and drive.