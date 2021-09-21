Drivers in hospital after head-on collision in Blakeslee

BLAKESLEE, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A head-on collision involving two vehicles is causing traffic issues in Blakeslee.

Tobyhanna Township Fire Chief Troy Counterman said two cars were involved. Both vehicles suffered major front-end damage.

The drivers were the only ones in the vehicles and both were taken to hospital by ambulance.





Route 115 has been down to one lane since the crash which Counterman said happened around 4:30 p.m.

Tobyhanna Township Fire Department and Pocono Regional Police Department are on scene.