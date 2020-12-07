Drivers facing stiffer penalties with new ‘move over’ law

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two emergency responders have died on Pennsylvania roads this year, and several others injured.

Stiffer penalties are coming to help enforce drivers to slow down. This past October, the state House and Senate passed the new ‘move over’ bill, signed into law by Governor Wolf. The biggest change is the legislation doubles the fine for previous steer clear laws.

It also clarifies the need for drivers to move over, and if you can’t, slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit.

Robert Sharpe was injured while responding to an overturned vehicle and pleads for everyone to just follow the laws.

“I reach out to every one of you watching this, please slow down and just move over because I don’t want to see anybody get hurt. Plain and simple,” Sharpe said.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is working on expanding awareness of the “move over” law between now, and when it goes into effect on April 27th.