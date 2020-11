KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A driver of a motorcycle crashed into a building at a Luzerne County business Just before noon on Friday.

Kingston police tell Eyewitness News that the driver had just purchased the bike.

Police say when he let off the clutch, the bike took off with him going down Gillis Street into Champion Builders on Pringle street in the Kingston Borough.

The side glass door to the business was shattered.

No injuries were reported and no citation will be filed.