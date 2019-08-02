Driver fired after driving with a suspended license

(WBRE/WYOU) Questions and concerns are being raised by the parents of special needs children after learning the person driving a van carrying their kids has a suspended license.

That van was transporting special needs children. We’re told six children from the Jewish Community Center summer camp near Harvey’s Lake back to the J.C.C. offices in Kingston when a police officer pulled that van over.

The drama unfolded at around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Route 309 in Kingston Township. That’s in the Back Mountain of Luzerne County. A Dallas Township police officer pulled the van over after spotting a faulty brake light on that van.

When he asked the female driver for her license, he discovered it was suspended. She should not have been behind the wheel. The van is owned by Wyoming Valley West Transport Incorporated. The J.C.C. contacts out to them for transportation services. Parents we spoke with are outraged.

“Nobody knew about this? It’s crazy. Something needs to system needs to be changed for the background checks on these drivers,” parent Heather Dapkins said.

J.C.C. officials tell Eyewitness News they are investigating the matter and are in contact with the transportation company. The company issued a statement expressing regrets for what happened as well as announcing they have fired the van driver as well as the person who maintains their driver’s records.

When it comes to driver background checks, companies have to perform these checks at least once a year in general.