LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stunning video out of a Luzerne County restaurant.

The video comes from ‘Zhi Lin’ who identifies herself as family of “China III” owners. A jeep ran right into the front window of the ‘China III’ restaurant in Pittston.

The driver reversed and then drove into the restaurant multiple times. The restaurant confirms an accident did occur, and says the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News reached out to police for comment, but have not yet received any information.