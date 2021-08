WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews responded to a home in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday after a car crashed into the front porch.

Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of South Hancock Street. The person driving the car was not injured and no one was home at the time of the crash.

A city zoning officer was on scene checking out the damage. There is no word on what caused the crash.