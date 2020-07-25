Drive-up book sale benefits library system

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – During the last few months many events have been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, including a popular outdoor book sale that doubles as a local library fundraiser.

A group which supports that library system tried something new, today, to compensate.

“Everything is worth a try. So if it’s a success, wonderful. If it wasn’t at least we tried something instead of sitting on our hands,” said Irene Martin, President, Friends of the Osterhout Library.

That “something” is a drive-up book sale which the Friends of the Osterhout Library held in the parking lot of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Plains Township.

For 43 years, the Friends of the Osterhout Library have held a book sale in a tent next to the Osterhout in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“Lasts for about a week. Last year we had about 5,000 people come through. Obviously you can’t have that this year,” said Martin.

That book sale is the group’s biggest fundraiser, generating more than a half-million dollars for the library through the years. But ‘the friends’ as they call themselves, didn’t give up hope despite pandemic restrictions. Instead, they allowed book buyers to drive up to a table and pick what they want — all while staying socially distant.

“So people either choose mystery, fiction, or paperback. Mystery and fiction are hard cover, there’s five in a bag for 10 dollars and 10 brand new paperbacks in a bag for 10 dollars,” said Martin.

Martin says she got the idea from one of the library’s patrons. And talk about a success story. All of the paperbacks sold out. Martin tells us of the more than 300 bags packed with books only 15 bags were left.

“It’s been a good response. Some people have driven in and didn’t even have books, they just wanted to donate. Other people have come back for a second time today. They must have been happy with the books that they unpacked when they got home and came back a couple of times,” said Martin.

She says books are especially important right now, during the pandemic.

“You get involved in a book, and you can forget all about what’s going on in real life. Get involved in that story and just feel happy about things,” said Martin.

This year, the drive-up book sale raised more than $3,000 dollars.