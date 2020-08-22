Drive-thru food festival held at Sabatelle’s Market

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – If you traveled through Pittston on Saturday you might have seen people standing outside of Sabatelle’s Market, eager for some good food. It’s the last day of Jason Sabatelle’s three day, drive through festival.

“The response has been over the top. People are digging it. So we’re thrilled about it,” said Jason Sabatelle, Sabatelle’s Market.

The drive thru festival comes after the cancellation of this year’s tomato festival, which would have been held this weekend.

“As you know we are capital of the.. Tomato capital of the world and the festival just means the whole town coming out… Having a ball,” said Sabatelle.

Sabatelle tells me he decided to hold the drive thru festival to help keep the community’s spirits up after the tomato festival had been cancelled.

“Lot of bummed out people but now we’re giving them a little bit of happiness and there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Sabatelle.

People pulled up outside the shop and placed their orders at the stand which Sabatelle normally uses to serve food at the festival. They got to try Sabatelle’s homemade chicketta and porketta, and stuffed rigatonis. This man ordered a container of pasta fazool.

“It gives an opportunity for the people who want to come out and be safe. A way to kind of comply with that and still have some of the community spirit that the festival generates for not only Pittston but all the surrounding communities,” said Libro Ciarmatori of Mountain Top.

“Customers are saying thanks so much, this has been a great thing that you guys did. And that makes you feel good no matter who you are,” said Sabatelle.