Drive-through Festival of Lights display helps Meshoppen Cat Rescue

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday is over, but many are still enjoying Christmas displays. A local golf course with an extravagant drive-through display is using the attraction to also give back.

Stonehedge Golf Course is lit up for its third annual Festival of Lights. Not only is it bringing smiles, it’s helping local organizations. Cars lined up ready to drive through the two-mile Festival of Lights display.

“They’re totally amazing,” Kiera Oakley of Springville, Pa said.

Filling eyes like Oakley’s with wonder without realizing as they take in the view they are helping out Meshoppen Cat Rescue.

“If you profit from a community, you should give back to a community. That’s just the way it should work,” golf course co-owner Karen Force said.

It cost $25 per car. For Thursday night, one dollar out of every admission went towards helping the no-kill rescue. Staff at the non-profit already know what that money will go towards.

“Litter, vet bills, and keeping these guys happy and loved,” Sara Brown of Meshoppen Cat Rescue said.

Meshoppen Cat Rescue helps cats that have experienced serious traumas due to abuse. Even though they’ve had 80 adoptions this year, the shelter is at full capacity and can’t take in any more. It operates solely on donations and volunteers, something they are also in desperate need of.

“It’s been tough. We have vet bills. We have cats that are on asthma medicine. We have cats on medicine,” Brown said.

But every car going through the display will hopefully ease that burden. Those who know the Stonehedge owners say giving back is in their nature.

“Bill and Karen are always doing stuff for charity. They just never cease to amaze me, how everything is just back to the community,” Allen Oakley said.

All the money raised that will go back to Meshoppen Cat Rescue will help them tremendously in their efforts to keep cats safe.

Stonehedge Golf Course donates to other local organizations throughout their Festival of Lights. Thursday night was the last night for donating a portion to a local charity, but you can catch the display until New Year’s Eve.