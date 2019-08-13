Breaking News
Breaking: Person in Custody in Wilkes-Barre Planned Parenthood Vandalism

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Drive sober or get pulled over, that’s the message law enforcement has for drivers in the next few weeks.

Officers are getting ready for a big national crackdown that runs from August 14th until September 2nd.  Monroe County will have several sobriety checkpoints set up later this week as part of the North Central Regional Dui Enforcement Program.  The DUI Coordinator says it’s a lot of work to get ready for the checkpoints but it may save lives.

“You have to make sure that you have all the supplies.  You have to make sure that you have enough manpower.  We have to coordinate our efforts with other police agencies like Pocono Township and Pocono Mountain Regional so that it’s a safe environment so that the roads are safe” said Detective Tom McMahon, Dui Coordinator for Monroe County

Police are encouraging anyone who thinks they see a drunk driver on the road to call 911.

