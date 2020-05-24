Drive-In movie theaters making a comeback

(WBRE/WYOU) — Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.

The outdoor venues have been popping up all over the country in recent weeks. Local small business owners have been reopening old drive-ins or building make-shift theaters in parking lots.

Food truck vendors selling burgers, hot dogs, and more have popped up at some of the drive-in movie theaters. One outdoor theater in New York reportedly sold out in three minutes after posting the tickets online.

Most of the venues are showing previously-released family friendly movies.