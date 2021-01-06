Drive-in COVID vaccination opening in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Bloomsburg Fair Association and Columbia County commissioners have approved use of the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds as a drive-in COVID vaccination site.

The fairgrounds were previously used for COVID-19 testing in September and will be used again for testing in February.

County leaders voiced frustration that they’ve received little to no communication from the state Department of Health in regards to timeline for vaccine distribution at the fairgrounds.

They do not know the estimated number of doses and are essentially standing by to hear more information.

The state DOH has yet to reply to our request for comment.

