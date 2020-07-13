Drive-in arena concert to benefit local non-profits

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – If you’ve been missing live music, there is a solution coming to Wilkes-Barre Township this week.

It’s a site that many have not seen in months: live music. Many local musicians are coming together for a drive in concert.

“Concerts are like cheeseburgers. Everyone loves them and they’re never going to go away. We’re just going to have to figure out a different way right now to make a cheeseburger,” said AJ Jump, drummer, Joe Burke and Co.

The Gallery of Sound and Mohegan Sun Arena teamed up to provide live music from local musicians. All money raised will go to local non profits affected by COVID-19.

“We’re hoping to donate thousands of dollars to each one of these groups. We have 10 already listed. And two more that you can vote for your favorite community group,” Joe Nardone Jr., Owner, Gallery of Sound.

The set up will be unique. You drive up to a parking spot, and have your own space to tailgate with those in your car.

“You can bring all the food and drinks from home. You can load up you car, bring your chair, bring your people, four people per car load. You can bring a car, truck, SUV, pick up trucks are allowed as well. You get your space and it’s going to be a party,” said Nardone.

Mohegan Sun knows just how devastating the affects of COVID has had on local businesses and venues.

“It’s been a rough few months. We shut our doors in the middle of March and since then we had to postpone over 40 different performances that we had on the schedule. We had to refund $2.7 million worth of ticket sales in the past 3 or 4 months so it’s been difficult,” said Will Beekman, General Manager, Mohegan Sun Arena.

As for the musicians, they’re happy to be able to play again.

“This is definitely a great thing that we get to do. I’m beyond excited. This is the second time I’ve gotten to play live since this all happened,” said Jump.

The concert will be this Thursday at 6, and there will be other shows all weekend.

For more information, click here.