Drive-by lunches get local families fresh air

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eight counties across the commonwealth have orders to stay at home.

While Luzerne County is not among them, keeping school children fed is going a bit beyond nutrition.

At Hanover Area High School, food distribution continues to makes sure that students who are kept out of the classroom are being fed. It’s more of an opportunity for a community to come together and get out of the house.

As lines packed the high school driveway, school staff and food service volunteers soaked up the sun and some fresh air for a good cause.

Making sure not only students, but whole families had supplies while the cafeteria is out of service is one thing. Martin Griffin, a chef with Zion Food Services, remains working, eager to see more days like this with people in action.

“You know if you stay couped up all the time you go stir-crazy,” said Griffin. “This is very important. It shows a time that we all come together. This is exactly what we’re doing right now. We’re trying to feed everyone. Everyone is pitching in. This is what this country is all about.”

It’s an escape from self-quarantine, if only for a short time. Students like Michael Merth were glad to volunteer and get out of some spring cleaning for a bit.

“Since there’s no school I’ve played a couple video games and helped my mom around the house. Not much really,” he said.

Others like Nehemiah Whitaker may live in trying times, but he enjoys the time back at home.

“All we’ve been doing? We’ve just been relaxing. We talk to each other more,” said Whitaker. “We actually engage more instead of doing our own thing.”

Whether kids and their parents are tired of being cooped up yet or not, some time back on campus helps.

“Just seeing the looks on their faces — it’s saying everything is going to be alright,” Griffin added.

Parents say they’re grateful for the food supplies and it helps to know their children’s lunch is taken care of.