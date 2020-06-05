Dress for Success moves to a new location

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – “Dress for Success Lackawanna” has been working through this pandemic for months and now they’ll do so from a new location.

As Lackawanna County enters the yellow phase today, they open their new location in the “Marketplace at Steamtown.” Dress for Success Lackawanna serves 6 counties to provide guidance to kick start careers.

The opening was supposed to happen in April but was delayed due to COVID-19.

They have quadrupled their square footage to be able to have more programming on site.

Dress for Success Lackawanna is excited for this new opportunity to serve their community as the tough job market has caused tends of thousands of Pennsylvanians to look for new work.

“We’ve been finally able to start moving in and we officially moved in yesterday. It’s been a little chaotic for us, but we’re excited to be here because we see so many opportunities for the organization,” said Mary Ann Iezzi, Executive Director, Dress for Success Lackawanna.

The organization is always looking for donations, since Friday marks the annual 24-hour “NEPA Gives” campaign.