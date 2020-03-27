Drawing up a good time for Hazleton Police Department

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Police Department is giving young artists the opportunity to display their talents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Tuesday, March 24th, the department is asking children to draw pictures using one of four different prompts. The prompts are: an experience you had with a police officer that made you feel good; why being a leader and not a bully is important; a reason police officers are important to the community; or why it’s important for people to follow the rules during this quarantine.

Contestants can add a sentence or small narrative to explain the story.

Any medium can be used including paints, crayons, pencil drawings, graphic design, and/or colored pencils. There are five age groups for the contest: 4-6; 7-9; 10-12; 13-15; and 15-18. All entries must be submitted by Friday, April 3rd. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 10th and must attend a school within the Hazleton area.

One winner will be selected from each age group and they will receive a free large cheese pizza from Frankie’s Pizza, delivered to their home, along with a goodie bag.

There are three ways to submit entries. A parent or guardian can take a picture of it and post it to Facebook using the hastag #HPDartcontest in the post, the child’s first name only, their age, and make the post public so it can be seen.

An adult can drop it off at City Hall in an envelope addressed to Detective Green. The child’s name, age, and parents’ phone number must also be in the envelope. Finally, it can be mailed or emailed to police. Use the following address for mail: Hazleton Police Department, ATTN: Detective Green, 40 North Church Street, Hazleton, PA 18201. Contact bgreen@hazletonpd.org for email.