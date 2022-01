FILE – Dr. Mehmet Oz appears at the 14th annual L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York on Dec. 4, 2019. Oz, the cardiac surgeon and U.S. Senate candidate, will end his “Dr. Oz” syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A U.S. Senate candidate will be making a campaign stop in Lackawanna County on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News has confirmed Dr. Oz will be in Old Forge on Wednesday, January 19th, at Arcaro & Genell at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Oz recently announced he will run for an open seat in the U.S. Senate as a Republican.