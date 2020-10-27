Dozens say officials cut voting line short in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dozens of people say they were not allowed to vote on the last day of early voting in Wilkes-Barre despite being in line on time.

Voters tell Eyewitness News they were not allowed to vote in person at the Luzerne County Penn Place Office Building, where the Bureau of Elections is located, despite being in line before the cut off time of 3:30 p.m.

Those in line say they were disappointed with the handling of the situation.

“We want to go in and vote,” Norman Strohdach of Wilkes-Barre said. “That’s our constitutional right to vote. We don’t want to be handed a piece of paper and have her walk away with it. We were here in time.”

County Manager Dave Pedri says they followed their usual protocol and cut off the line at 3:30 p.m. Voters that didn’t get to vote say they will now cast their vote at the polls on November 3.