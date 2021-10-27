Downtown Wilkes-Barre ‘Trick or Treating’ event on Halloween

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trick or Treating event in 2019

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Calling all ghosts and goblins to Public Square on Halloween for “Trick or Treating”.

Between 12:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, roads around Public Square will be closed including South Main St. between Northampton St. and Public Square; Public Square between South Main St.; East Market St.; and West Market St.

  • File from 2019
  • File from 2019

The actual event kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre in a Halloween Performance as well as trick-or-treating from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

The following businesses will be participating:

  • Bridon-Bekaert
  • Cumulus Radio ( magic 93, 9739X, NASH, BHT)
  • Diamond City Partnership
  • Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Associatio
  • Elizabeth Joseph DMD
  • Fork over Love
  • Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce
  • Hartman Jerk Center
  • Nurse Family Partnership/Maternal Family Health Services
  • Times Leader Media Group
  • WB Crime Watch
  • Wilkes-Barre Lodge No. 61 Free & Accepted Masons
  • Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club
  • Wilkes-Barre Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos