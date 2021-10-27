Downtown Wilkes-Barre ‘Trick or Treating’ event on Halloween

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Calling all ghosts and goblins to Public Square on Halloween for “Trick or Treating”.
Between 12:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, roads around Public Square will be closed including South Main St. between Northampton St. and Public Square; Public Square between South Main St.; East Market St.; and West Market St.
The actual event kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre in a Halloween Performance as well as trick-or-treating from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
The following businesses will be participating:
- Bridon-Bekaert
- Cumulus Radio ( magic 93, 9739X, NASH, BHT)
- Diamond City Partnership
- Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Associatio
- Elizabeth Joseph DMD
- Fork over Love
- Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce
- Hartman Jerk Center
- Nurse Family Partnership/Maternal Family Health Services
- Times Leader Media Group
- WB Crime Watch
- Wilkes-Barre Lodge No. 61 Free & Accepted Masons
- Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club
- Wilkes-Barre Police Department