Downtown Wilkes-Barre ‘Trick or Treating’ event on Halloween

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Calling all ghosts and goblins to Public Square on Halloween for “Trick or Treating”.

Between 12:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, roads around Public Square will be closed including South Main St. between Northampton St. and Public Square; Public Square between South Main St.; East Market St.; and West Market St.

File from 2019

The actual event kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre in a Halloween Performance as well as trick-or-treating from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

The following businesses will be participating: