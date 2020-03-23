Downtown Scranton post office temporarily suspends operations

SCRANTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Temporary closure of the Scranton Federal Building, 235 North Washington Avenue, has prompted USPS to suspend retail and post office box operations at the downtown Scranton post office.

When the Scranton Federal Building reopens, operations at the post office will resume.

In the interim, Scranton post office box customers (area code 18501) can pick up post office box mail at the Scranton post office on 2800 Stafford Avenue. Window hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M, and Saturday, 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Although drop-boxes inside the Scranton downtown post office are closed, collection boxes in front of the building will remain in service.

Street mail delivery will not be impacted by the post office closure.

Retail customers can access services at nearby post offices and stamp outlets. Visit usps.com to find the list of available retail outlets.