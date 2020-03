SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plans for a new park in downtown Scranton are moving forward.

Over the past two years, we have told you about the small park coming to Wyoming Avenue and Lind Street. Tuesday night, city council approved a contract with AMO Environmental to remediate soil from the former commercial dry-cleaning building.

The city will contribute $117,000 toward the county’s state grant of $275,000. The remediation project is expected to start in the coming weeks.