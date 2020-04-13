Downtown Scranton impacted by heavy wind storm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Court House Square in downtown Scranton has been significantly impacted by damage from the wind storm Monday morning.

An entire traffic light has fallen into the streets and on top of a truck.

“The wind is definitely howling. I came out with my dogs today and i’m pretty sure my dogs blew away as well. There’s trees down everywhere. Wind is gusting. It’s wild out here,” said Jennifer Oliveira of Scranton.

This is what people across the region saw on Monday morning. Severe weather caused a tree to fall on Marie Gregg’s Garage.

“Fortunately nobody was hurt. I just came home to open my garage door to see glass on the pavement there. I looked up and the tree literally spiked through my garage door.”

Gregg was prepared for the weather, but not the damage.

“We got the high wind warning yesterday,” he said. “Actually yesterday on my phone I got the alert. You can see my house is surrounded by trees. It’s my neighbors yard actually not mine. It’s a concern.”

Across Lackawanna County there is garbage in the streets, downed power lines dnd hanging branches. A roof was swept-off a warehouse that’s believed to be vacant on West Linden Street in Scranton. And a traffic light fell on top of a truck at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Linden Street in the city.

The traffic light is going to be affecting traffic for quite some time. Crews are still working on cleaning up the damage.