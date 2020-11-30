Downtown holiday market hopes to help small businesses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Independent merchants and retailers across the country depend on holiday sales to stay afloat for another year.

The pandemic has been devastating for small businesses. But the annual downtown Wilkes-Barre’s holiday market is making a return this year, with a socially-distant twist.

The pop-up shop opened Saturday on Public Square during “Small Business Saturday.” Vendors hope the outside market will draw in more customers.

“I feel like these pop-ups are giving all of the small businesses such esposure that we would not have otherwise. You can put as much as you want out there on Facebook, you can email as much as you want, but this is the way to do it,” Kathi Bankes, director of catering for Culinary Creations by Metz, said.

The market will run for the next 14 days with the hopes to continue pop-up shops in the new year.