Double shooting at Uni-Mart in Williamsport leaves one dead

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are shot, one is dead after a robbery at the Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street in Williamsport.

The shooting happened just after 9 pm on Sunday night. Two people inside the Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street were shot. One customer is dead.

“Wow, it’s a shame. The people need to stop shooting innocent people,” Karvel, a Williamsport resident said. “Williamsport is not like Williamsport no more. I feel so sad.”

According to Williamsport Police, since July 15th there have been five shootings in Lycoming County, leaving three people dead and another three people injured.

“There’s going to be more,” Williamsport resident John Jones said. “I know there’s going to be more.”

Other community members who wished not to be on camera say these recent shootings are getting out of control and they’re fearful of living in their own homes now.

What’s causing the shootings? That question remains unanswered.

Police say they do have a suspect in this deadly double-shooting. And anyone with information is asked to contact Williamsport Police.