Double homicide shatters local Columbia County family

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 18-year-old man is behind bars tonight after state police say a horrific scene unfolded in Orange Township.

As the investigation continues, one family is left to pick up the pieces. 18-year-old Carl Kressler is in custody after court documents say he confessed to killing his adoptive parents, Sharon and Flint.

“They gave him everything and it wasn’t good enough,” said Sharon’s cousin Kim Moccia.

A 9-1-1 call was made to Pennsylvania State Police, late Thursday night, claiming that there had been a shooting at a home along Hartman Hollow Road.

After some questioning, the younger Kressler admitted to staging what appeared to be a robbery before confessing shooting his parents to death that night — claiming it was in retaliation for remarks they made about adopting him.

Investigators recovered Kressler’s clothes and bullet casings where he confessed to hiding them. They say the murder weapon — a nine-millimeter handgun — was tossed into a nearby river and has not yet been recovered.

Kressler was arraigned Friday morning and charged with criminal homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

Among the many family members who came to the scene to grieve, Moccia was on the way to work when she found out about what happened to her cousin.

“I work second shift so my niece actually called me as I was getting ready for work and told me,” she said. “I didn’t see it on the news. I heard it from my niece.”

Others like Donald Stiner, Flint Kressler’s cousin, read the court document details in black and white which Eyewitness News shared with him.

A majority of the local family, rocked by tragedy, declined to comment on camera but say their loss goes beyond blood.

“They were wonderful people,” said Moccia. “Hard-working–they would do anything for anyone.”

The family told Eyewitness News that Carl Kressler’s father helped take care of his mother-in-law who lived just across the street. Along with grieving their loss, they’re now left to pick up the pieces of their family.

Carl Kressler remains jailed on criminal homicide and tampering with evidence charges. His preliminary hearing is set for February 11th.