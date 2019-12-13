Murder-Suicide Investigation Involves Mother and 5-Year-Old Daughter

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police say a mother killed her young daughter and then took her own life.

The state police say this was a murder-suicide and while their investigation is ongoing Friday night, they are not looking for anyone else in connection with these deaths.

State police converged on a wooded area along Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township at around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Someone called 9-1-1 saying they had found the bodies of a woman and child inside a red car.

They were later identified as 31-year-old Christina Tyler and her five-year-old daughter Olivia Tyler from Wilkes-Barre. State troopers are not releasing much information about how it happened but sources close to the case tell Eyewitness News that this all began early Friday morning when a relative of the mother and daughter found a note saying that they were going to their favorite place, which is the Tubs Recreation Area located several miles away.

Law enforcement was called and a search began for the mother and daughter. It ended in a field near power lines in Bear Creek Township. A state police forensics team processed the scene for several hours.

31-year-old Christina Tyler and 5-year-old Olivia Tyler

Brian Dobbs hunts in this area. He was walking to his brother’s home nearby when he was stopped by state troopers.

“They were asking me if I was hunting over here. I said no I hunt on the other side. I didn’t know what was going on then, later on, I found out what happened you know. It’s sad you know,” Dobbs said.

Crime scene investigators inspect red car along Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. Police confirm they are investigating a murder-suicide.

Police and Crime Scene investigators at a scene where two people were found dead on Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. Police confirm it is a murder-suicide investigation. Images from the scene where two people were found dead off of Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

Olivia Tyler was a kindergarten student at the Bear Creek Community Charter School. Parents of children at that school say they are devastated by what happened. State troopers say this was an isolated incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling, visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/