SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, REILLY TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) – A young man and woman are dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. in Reilly Township along Route 209.

State Police say 21-year-old Michael Truscott was driving at a high rate of speed when his car left the road, overturned and slammed into trees.

Truscott died at the scene.

His passenger, 18-year-old Dayla Austerberry, was thrown from the wreckage and also killed.