Dorney Park to end season early due to COVID-19 concerns

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The vice president and general manager of Dorney Park, Michael Fehnel, announced the park’s season will end earlier than previously anticipated due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

The parks last operating day for the 2020 season will be September 7. The water park remains closed. Season passes for 2020 have been extended through the 2021 season.

Park officials say they look forward to greeting guests next season and have new attractions to unveil. To read the full release from Dorney Park regarding this announcement Click Here.