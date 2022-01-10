Don’t forget about pets when it comes to cold weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As temperatures decrease into the teens and single digits, it’s important to remember to keep outdoor animals safe.

Humane Society officers recommend all outdoor cat and dog owners bring the animals inside as the temperature drops. The temps are expected to be below 32 degrees and according to Pennsylvania tethering laws, no dog can be chained outside for more than 30 minutes.

If your dogs, cats or livestock have to be outside, they must have available adequate shelter.