Donkeys bring attention to bell ringers

(WBRE/WYOU) — Send in the donkeys!

The Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis Club brought in some extra help in the form of therapy donkeys to give a boost to their Salvation Army Kettle drive. Kiwanis Club of Wilkes-Barre members were ringing the bells at the Salvation Army kettle in front of Boscov’s Thursday morning.

The non-profit Young’s Funny Farm of Berwick will be brought in and their therapy donkeys will be dressed for the holidays to greet people. The donkeys are getting extra attention for the bell ringers.

“It attracts attention, especially with children. People want to come out and pet the donkeys and they’re friendly. They always like to be petted,” Rick Kramer of the WB Kiwanis said.

The donkeys and other therapy animals spend most of their time visiting hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and other facilities throughout the region.