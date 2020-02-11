Donation drive benefits displaces Scranton School students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Students from Northeast Intermediate in the Scranton School District are in need of some help.

Since the district closed the building nearly two weeks ago over asbestos concerns, students and teachers have not been able to get back into the building for their school supplies.

Mayor Paige Cognetti is launching a school supply drive for hundreds of students. The mayor’s office is trying to help Northeast students ease their way into their new schools.

Northeast Intermediate school remains closed — a decision made by the Scranton School District nearly two weeks ago for asbestos concerns.

Students have since relocated to West and South Scranton Intermediate schools.

“We have to make due for a little while because of the emergency situation that we are in. Hopefully, we’ll be out of this emergency situation soon,” said Rosemary Boland, President of the Scranton Federation of Teachers.

In the meantime, Boland says teachers and students have not been able to get their school belongings from inside Northeast.

“We’re waiting for word from our district to let the kids get materials out of their lockers or at least let maintenance go in and get them,” Boland added.

“It’s really not a surprise that people come out in this way,” Mayor Cognetti said.

Mayor Paige Cognetti once stood on the school board who continues to have students at heart. The mayor’s office placed a box on the first floor of Scranton City Hall for school supply donations.

From erasers to glue sticks.. Even 30 copies of “The Outsiders” being purchased.

“The school district has its work cut out for it and we are here at the city to help them in anyway we can. Whether its collecting pencils and pens and post-it notes, or it’s fighting for fair funding and more funding especially with this new issue in Harrisburg,” said Cognetti.

But Boland stated, “We need funds right now. We need them immediately. Not in June, we need them now.”

As far as the school supplies donation, Boland and Mayor Cognetti tell Eyewitness News any school item is welcome.