Donated Christmas trees can be after-holiday gift for zoo animals

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re looking to take down your Christmas tree, you can donate it to a local zoo for its animals to play with and eat.

Claws ‘n’ Paws Zoo in Lake Ariel has accepted Christmas trees for the past seven years. They say some rodents like porcupines chew on them. On the other hand, the two lions Daniel and Kari love to roll on them to play.

“When you do donate a tree, you need to make sure there’s not tinsel on it, ornaments are all taken off, no hooks, no preservatives, and none of the fake snow,” zookeeper Carina Fabbricatore said.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off a tree any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.