Donated blankets help Camp Papillon

(WBRE/WYOU) — Split Rock Resort in Carbon County found a way to recycle blankets and help a local animal shelter.

The resort dropped off about 75 blankets along with towels and sheets to Camp Papillon. The shelter has helped over 6,000 homeless pets find their forever home since 2006.

The blankets will be used to keep dogs warm at night in their kennels. The shelter relies solely on donations.

“We heard about the community initiative and things like this in the community. We like to support and we knew these blankets can get put to use for a great cause,” Jeanine Hofbauer, Split Rock Resort marketing manager, said.

“We are so grateful and thankful actually because they got plenty of linen to keep our dogs warm plus the resorts actually do really nice fundraising projects for us,” Gerri Papillon, president of Camp Papillon, said.

Split Rock also donated a check for $148, which was money collected during their fall festival.