Dominican Heritage Celebration held in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a celebration of country and community Sunday in Luzerne County.

The Dominican House Celebration in Hazleton brought the sights, sounds and taste of the Dominican Republic to NEPA. The event was supposed to start off with a parade at the Dominican House, going down to Terrace Plaza for the festival Sunday afternoon but because of rain, only the costumes were brought inside.

The Dominican House is celebrating its 16th anniversary this month and had held the festival for the last five years.